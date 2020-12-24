Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

About Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.