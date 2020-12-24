Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $601.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 3.22. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 140.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Talos Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $99,000.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

