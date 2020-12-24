Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.15.

Shares of TVE opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

