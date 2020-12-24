Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.38

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.38 and last traded at $129.38, with a volume of 97630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average is $114.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 82.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.4% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

