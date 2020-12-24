Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $332.29 million, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 222,935 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

See Also: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.