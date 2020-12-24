Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 1,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 35,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Telecom Italia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

