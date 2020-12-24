Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLGHY. Berenberg Bank raised Telenet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Telenet Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Telenet Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Shares of TLGHY opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.8366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 3.99%.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.