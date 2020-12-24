Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Trading Down 0.6%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Temple & Webster Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

