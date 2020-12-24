Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 41,041 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $419,028.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TEN opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $14.04.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 42,763 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 481,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

