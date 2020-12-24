Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 41,041 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $419,028.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
TEN opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $14.04.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
