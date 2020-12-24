Terracoin Price Up 9.7% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $888.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,163.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.83 or 0.01216670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00064300 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00274093 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

