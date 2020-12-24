Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $788.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $516.00 to $788.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $645.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,682.24, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $695.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $542.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.97, for a total transaction of $5,337,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,084 shares of company stock valued at $102,286,836. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 935.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 461.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 339.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 486.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 333.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

