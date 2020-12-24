Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 21 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $740.62 per share, for a total transaction of $15,553.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $724.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,765.50.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $700.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $620.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,125.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $609.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,588.48.

On Friday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 23 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $589.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,547.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $623.19 per share, for a total transaction of $11,840.61.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $581.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,469.52.

On Monday, November 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $579.99 per share, for a total transaction of $10,439.82.

On Friday, November 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $549.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,697.90.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,264.75.

Shares of TPL opened at $699.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $838.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $612.14 and its 200-day moving average is $554.76.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

