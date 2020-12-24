TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TFSL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $228,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $852,689.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,228.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TFS Financial by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 862.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

