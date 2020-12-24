The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.35. 12,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $404,666,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 302,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

