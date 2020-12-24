The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $30.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,293,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,333,000 after acquiring an additional 122,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,540 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,243,000 after acquiring an additional 443,339 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after acquiring an additional 865,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.12. 18,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,613. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

