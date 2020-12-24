The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get The Joint alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Joint by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Joint by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JYNT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.54. 72,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.61 million, a PE ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.26. The Joint has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $27.91.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.