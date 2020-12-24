The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of The Macerich worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.85.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -119.10 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.