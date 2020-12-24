The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) Stock Price Up 15.3%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NYSE:OLB) shares rose 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 1,153,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,479% from the average daily volume of 73,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on The OLB Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23.

The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

About The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB)

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

