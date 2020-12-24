The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Sells $1,181,176.83 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,181,176.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $66.62.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

