The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS RSTGF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

