Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Position Lessened by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,192 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Theravance Biopharma worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.