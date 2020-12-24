Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) Trading 5.2% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.02. 244,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 169,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a market cap of C$166.01 million and a P/E ratio of -96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Titan Medical Inc. (TMD.TO) (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

