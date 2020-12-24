TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.29. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $105.91.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

