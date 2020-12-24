Todd S. Nelson Sells 3,934 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $49,489.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,575,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
