Todd S. Nelson Sells 3,934 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $49,489.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,575,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

