TokenPay 24-Hour Volume Tops $481,674.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0498 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $481,674.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,691.12 or 0.99963489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021018 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016897 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00050975 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,815,281 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

