Tokes Price Down 32.9% Over Last Week (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $511,167.68 and approximately $49,884.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. One Tokes token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokes Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

