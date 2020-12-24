Tom Rusin Buys 15 Shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,061 ($13.86) per share, for a total transaction of £159.15 ($207.93).

On Friday, November 20th, Tom Rusin purchased 14 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.25) per share, for a total transaction of £163.38 ($213.46).

Shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock opened at GBX 1,071 ($13.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,239.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. HomeServe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

HSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

