TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima Sells 35,000 Shares

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$329,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$473,784.09.

Dawn Elizabeth De Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$583,884.66.

Shares of TSE:TA traded up C$0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.44. 949,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,935. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of C$5.32 and a 12-month high of C$11.23.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.3995511 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.31.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

