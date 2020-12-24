TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at ATB Capital

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price objective raised by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

RNW has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.07.

Shares of RNW stock traded up C$1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.75. 645,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.21. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.82 and a twelve month high of C$20.81.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7883669 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

