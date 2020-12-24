TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) SVP Sells $487,467.75 in Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.12 on Thursday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after acquiring an additional 382,878 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after acquiring an additional 363,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $8,879,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TripAdvisor by 119.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 193,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 189,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
TripAdvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.
Read More: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.