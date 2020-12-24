TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) SVP Sells $487,467.75 in Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.12 on Thursday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIP. BidaskClub cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after acquiring an additional 382,878 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after acquiring an additional 363,891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $8,879,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TripAdvisor by 119.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 193,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 189,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.