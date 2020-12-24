TriumphX Price Reaches $4.16 on Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 66.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00017660 BTC on major exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $51.33 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00137332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00688230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00181258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00371870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00064088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00100908 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

