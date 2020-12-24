TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. TRONCLASSIC has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $16.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRONCLASSIC Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz . TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

