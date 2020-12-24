True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.26

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $6.16. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 101,346 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$536.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

