TrueDeck One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,812.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $96,772.83 and approximately $4,812.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00136905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.58 or 0.00674722 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00151840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00370229 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00063619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095748 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

