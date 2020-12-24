Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,701 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 113.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 107.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

