Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 308.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $388.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.28. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $183.44 and a 12-month high of $391.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

