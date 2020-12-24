Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $102.88 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $104.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36.

