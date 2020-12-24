Truist Financial Corp Makes New $258,000 Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 58.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARNC opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

