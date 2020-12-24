Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE LL opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

