Truist Financial Corp Takes $265,000 Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 107.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MYR Group by 317.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $953,563.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,906.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,420 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

MYR Group stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

