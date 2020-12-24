Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $223.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $227.41.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

