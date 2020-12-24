Truist Securiti Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of DVN opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.