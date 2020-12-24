Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of TUP opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

