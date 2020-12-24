U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Down 8.5%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,366,026 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,199,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

