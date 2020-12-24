UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHR. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,301,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 27.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after buying an additional 623,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 50.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 2,174.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $7,670,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHR opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $217,809.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,431 shares of company stock worth $2,413,792 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

