UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $152,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 23.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $98.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

LOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 61,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $2,074,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

