UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of CTS worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.