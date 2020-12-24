UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the second quarter worth $44,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the third quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

ANDE stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.42 million, a P/E ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

