UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $639,000 Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn bought 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $921.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EFSC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.