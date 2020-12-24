UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ADTRAN worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1,082.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 197.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $720.30 million, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

